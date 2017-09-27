Kim Kardashian: Caitlyn Jenner Is a ‘Liar,’ ‘Not a Good Person’

The drama between Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashian family continues on the Sunday, October 1, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, after Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian learn the former Olympian questioned the intentions of their late father, Robert Kardashian.



"It says in Caitlyn's book Robert Kardashian knew O.J. Simpson was guilty but joined the defense team to get back at his remarried ex," Kim reads aloud, referencing a section of Jenner’s memoir, The Secrets of My Life, that discusses the late lawyer, who famously defended the former football player in his 1995 murder trial. "Robert told Caitlyn in secret after the O.J. murder trial that he believed his friend was guilty."

Khloe looks confused as she shuts down the accusation. “That’s not true,” she says. “Like, what?”

“Dad so believed in him,” Kim says, to which Kourtney adds: "Like to sell a book, you're gonna make something up?"

Kim makes it clear in the conversation that she takes Jenner’s words extremely personally. "It is so shady that Caitlyn came over and gave me the book and then on the phone she said, ‘Well, the final version has a few more things in it. But don't worry, it's nothing about you,'” Kim tells Kourtney, Khloe and her assistant Stephanie Shepherd. “So she lied to me because that is about me if it's about our dad."

"I have always had Caitlyn's back," she adds. "She is a liar. She is not a good person."

Kim opened up about her strained relationship with Jenner due to the book during a June appearance on The View. During the episode, the KKW Beauty founder explained that she took issue with the way her mom, Kris Jenner, was portrayed. I definitely got upset about it,” she said at the time. "In our family, we definitely are always so close and stick through everything, so everything is definitely going to be fine.”

She added that she was a “little shocked” that Caitlyn wrote things that “weren’t true or didn’t really make sense” in the memoir. "At the end of the day, my mom and Caitlyn had a 25-year relationship,” Kim said. “And you’ve gotta have some respect for it.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 14 premieres on E! Sunday, October 1, at 9 p.m. ET.

