Kim Kardashian’s driver Michael Madar has been released from police custody without charges in the reality star’s Paris robbery, a spokesman for UNIC Worldpass car service tells Us Weekly.



Madar, 40, was one of the 17 individuals arrested in connection to the crime that took place this past October. A source tells Us that the reason Madar was held in custody was because he knew all of Kardashian’s movements, and police felt they needed to "ask him as much as possible.” The insider adds: "He was never a serious suspect."

Madar’s brother Gary Madar — who was also arrested and occasionally worked as a driver for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality — remains in custody.



According to Le Monde, Michael was the last person to drive Kardashian, 36, before the October 3 heist, where the Selfish author was tied up, gagged and robbed at gunpoint by five assailants who stole an estimated $10 million worth of jewelry.

Three people involved are women, and one 72-year-old man, who has been identified in French reports as “Pierre B,” is believed to have organized the crime. Two of the people in police custody were spotted in Antwerp, Belgium, where police think the stolen gems were taken.



Kardashian’s French lawyer, Jean Veil, told France 2 TV (via Reuters) that his client is “very happy, very satisfied, and to a certain extent reassured by the efficiency of the French police.”

