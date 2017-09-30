Walter McBride/FilmMagic

Lady Gaga has shared an update with her fans and assured them her health is improving since she had to postpone the European leg of her Joanne world tour due to chronic pain.



The “Bad Romance” singer, 31, tweeted on Friday, September 29, “Gettin' stronger everyday for my #LittleMonsters can't wait to get back on stage & be w u at JoanneWorldTour.”

What a killer article. Gettin' stronger everyday for my #LittleMonsters can't wait to get back on stage & be w u at JoanneWorldTour #PawsUp https://t.co/p37b7dM8wC — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 30, 2017

The A Star Is Born actress (real name Stefani Germanotta) announced earlier this month in an emotional Instagram post that she would be postponing several shows.

“I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out,” the six-time Grammy award winner, who suffers from fibromyalgia, wrote alongside a photo of herself holding rosary beads in her hands.

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Sep 18, 2017 at 12:01am PDT

“As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference,” continued the “Poker Face” singer. “I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more. I love you so much.”

Gaga has received an outpouring of support from her ardent fans, who she lovingly calls “little monsters” as well as from fellow singer Beyoncé, who sent the “The Cure” crooner flowers and an Ivy Park sweatshirt from the “Sorry” singer’s clothing line.

As previously reported, Gaga’s Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two gave fans a glimpse into the singer’s battle with chronic pain. In it, she revealed that she suffers muscle spasms from the hip injury that forced her to cancel her 2013 tour, the Born This Way Ball. More recently, the songstress had to cancel a performance at the Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil after being hospitalized due to severe pain.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.