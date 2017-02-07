Back together! Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen have reconciled and reignited their romance nearly four months after the retired NBA player filed for divorce from the Real Housewives of Miami alum, Us Weekly can confirm.



"They are working on their marriage,” a source tells Us.



Larsa, 42, and Scottie, 51, were spotted getting cozy at West Hollywood hot spot the Nice Guy on Monday, February 6. According to TMZ, the formerly estranged couple hung out with pals David Foster and Kourtney Kardashian inside the celeb-loved club.

Prior to stepping out with Scottie, Larsa took to Snapchat to flaunt a brand-new, massive diamond ring that seems to be a gift from the basketball star. “My valentines present!” she captioned a pic of the sizable rock. “Thx Fourteen Karats.”

Courtesy Larsa Pippen/Snapchat

As previously reported, Scottie — who shares kids Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin and Sophia with Larsa — filed divorce documents on October 18, 2016. Not long after the athlete called for the dissolution of their 19-year marriage, Larsa’s rep issued a statement to Us to address the split.



“After careful consideration and 19 years together, Larsa and Scottie have each filed for dissolution of their marriage,” the statement read. “Although they are no longer to be married, Larsa remains hopeful that she and Scottie will always do what is best for their four beautiful children and jointly raise them with love and respect.”

The breakup came as multiple sources alleged to Us that Larsa cheated on Scottie with rapper Future, whom she first met at a Haute Living magazine party in Miami last summer.



“Scottie is devastated,” an insider told Us at the time. Added a second source: “He found out about Larsa and Future and couldn’t handle it.”



However, a source close to Larsa denied claims of adultery, telling Us that she and Future — who was previously engaged to Ciara — “are friends.”

