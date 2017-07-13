Lauren Bushnell is moving on. Following her split from Ben Higgins, the season 20 Bachelor alum is dating Devin Antin, a source confirms to Us Weekly.



"They have been dating for a while now,” the insider tells Us, adding that Bushnell has already met her new beau’s family. "She was at a Golden State game with his sisters."

Bushnell and Higgins, who met and subsequently got engaged on the ABC series’ 20th season, announced their split in May and have been on friendly terms. "We check in on each other occasionally. Obviously some things that we need to talk about like if he gets a package to our house or mail. So, friendly terms — yes," Bushnell exclusively told Us Weekly in June. "It’s not like talking everyday or not a lot of small talk. It’s just checking in and making sure we’re OK, but then we also are giving each other the space that we both need to move forward."



Fans first speculated that the duo might have split in February, when Bushnell went to Nashville without Higgins and then spent a girls’ weekend in Punta Mita, Mexico, to celebrate her 27th birthday. Many of Bushnell’s social media followers also noticed that she wasn’t wearing the Neil Lane engagement ring Higgins proposed to her with on either trip.

The former flight attendant opened up to Us about finding love again after her split. "I’m not looking to force anything,” she said. "I think I really, really wanted to settle down. I’m just taking the mindset that I’m going to take it day by day. If something happens, great. If not, then that is how it’s supposed to be. I’m just trying to focus on myself and my blog, focus on my projects and friendships and family. If something comes from that, great. I’ll be so happy."

Bushnell added that in her next relationship, she would want to take a different approach to dating than she did with Higgins on the reality series. "Even if something does come, I really want to take things slow,” she said. “Because obviously on the Bachelor, things don’t move slow.”

