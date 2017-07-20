Linkin Park lead vocalist Chester Bennington has died, the Los Angeles County coroner confirms to Us Weekly. He was 41.

The singer hanged himself at a private residence in the Palos Verdes Estates neighborhood of Los Angeles, law enforcement sources told TMZ. His body was reportedly discovered just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 20.

The Palos Verdes Estates Police Department issued a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday: “On this date at approximately 0856 hours, officers responded to a dead body call at a residence … This case is under investigation by the L.A. Country Coroner’s office and any issues should be directed towards them. Due to the ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide further details at this time."

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Bennington was close friends with late singer Chris Cornell, whose death was ruled a suicide by hanging in May. Bennington was found dead on what would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday. He also sang at the Soundgarden frontman’s funeral, and penned a touching tribute on Twitter. “I’m still weeping, with sadness, as well as gratitude for having shared some very special moments with you and your beautiful family,” Bennington wrote. “You have inspired me in many ways you could never have known. Your talent was pure and unrivaled."

Linkin Park just debuted a new music video for their song “Talking to Myself” two hours before news broke of Bennington's death. The band was best known for hits such as “Numb,” “In the End” and “Crawling.” Bennington was also lead vocalist for Dead by Sunrise, cover band Bucket of Weenies and Stone Temple Pilots.

He is survived by his wife, Talinda Ann Bentley, and his six children.

Bennington previously opened up about his struggles with alcohol and depression after his 2005 divorce from Samantha Marie Olit. “The difficult part was losing all my money, starting my life over and having to pay the person I didn’t want to be around in the first place,” he told Kerrang in 2009. "I felt like my life’s work had been given away. I drank myself to the point where I couldn’t leave the house and I couldn’t function. I wanted to kill myself.”

Story developing. Check back for more updates.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 to be connected to a local crisis center for confidential emotional support.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!