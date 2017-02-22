Aaliyah refuses to believe that the correct order of numbers is one, two, three, four, five. Credit: Courtesy NTD Television/Facebook

You're wrong, pops! A video of a little girl arguing with her dad about counting is now going viral one year after it was posted on Facebook. The hilarious clip has been viewed more than 36 million times.



In the two-minute video, posted by NTD Television on Valentine's Day, Aaliyah refuses to believe that the correct order of numbers is one, two, three, four, five. Instead, she relentlessly tries to convince her father that the number four doesn't belong.



Aaliyah never doubts herself during her walk with her dad. Her mom, meanwhile, films the hilarious exchange and is heard chuckling in the background.

Aaliyah says "No!" when her dad tries to teach her the right way to count. "No, it's one, two, three, five," she says repeatedly.



"You're skipping four! You can't just leave four out," her dad chimes in. "No, no, that's not right. … Aaliyah, I'm not going to keep going back and forth with you."

Finally, after a long, head-shaking battle, the number sequence finally clicks for the sassy toddler. She takes no time to celebrate her achievement, however, as she moves on to "six, seven, eight!"

