Little People, Big World’s Molly Roloff Marries Joel Silvius

It’s time to celebrate! Molly Roloff, and her fiancé, Joel Silvius, are married!

The Little People, Big World star and her love tied the knot at Roloff Farms in Oregon on Saturday, August 5, in a celebration attended by the couple's family and closest friends, TLC confirmed in a post on its website.

"We feel blessed to have been able to celebrate our marriage surrounded by so many people we love," the newlyweds said in a statement.

TLC reports that the bride, who was walked down the aisle by her father, Matt Roloff, chose one of her favorite spots on the farm, deep in the woods, for the outdoor ceremony.

At the reception following the romantic nuptials, the bride and groom danced to "You Are the Best Thing" by Ray LaMontagne.

Amy Roloff, Molly’s mother, announced the engagement via Instagram in December.

“My baby girl. My best birthday gift ever (we share same bday) My Molly girl... is home for Christmas AND she is engaged to be married. Woohoo! So happy for her. Joel is one lucky man to capture her heart. Yes he's a great guy. Love Love her forever & always❤ #secondact #shesgettingmarried #mybabygirl #awedding #mollyandjoel,” the proud mom gushed alongside a picture of Molly showing off her engagement ring.

The accountant, who has become less of a presence on the hit TLC reality show in recent years, celebrated her bridal shower at the family’s farm in Oregon in July.

Molly’s sister-in-law Tori Roloff — who is married to older brother Zach Roloff — shared several photos from the event on her Instagram account.



“Today we celebrated one gem of a bride. I am so excited for Molly to join the marriage club, and we wouldn't give her away to anyone any less worthy. I loved showering you with love today seestor and I am so honored to be standing by your side through this journey! 💕#seestorsfolyfe” she captioned the post alongside a stunning picture of Molly opening gifts.

Amy also shared a heartwarming Instagram photo from the shower with her daughter, who was dressed in a beautiful white dress.

"This girl! Molly Jo is one awesome beautiful woman. What a wonderful weekend sharing with her — bridal shower and all. Making final wedding plans today [before] she takes off for Spokane today. Can't believe my girl is going to be married in about 20 days. I'm so so happy for her,” she said at the the time.

