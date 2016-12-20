Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka attend the 'Mariah's World' viewing party at Catch on Dec. 4, 2016, in New York City. Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Mirage Entertainment

Only the best for the Elusive Chanteuse. Mariah Carey is spending Christmas with her dancer boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, and her 5-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, in a $22 million estate in Aspen, courtesy of Airbnb.

Following her sold-out “All I Want for Christmas Is You” concert series in New York City, the pop superstar is taking time to relax and enjoy the holiday at a luxurious mountainside mansion that features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a wood-burning fireplace and gigantic flat-screen TVs. The not-so-humble abode also has a wet bar, media lounge, wine room, gym and sauna.



Us Weekly can confirm that Carey spent the first half of her vacation using the convenient ski-in/ski-out access on Aspen Highlands mountains, where she taught her children — who she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon — how to ski. Later on, MC, beau Tanaka, 33, and Roc and Roe hung out in the private hot tub on the deck and then went inside to whip up some holiday dishes in the kitchen.

Getting into the Christmas spirit with this exquisite tree in a beautiful home for our family! 🎄☃️ Courtesy of @airbnb A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 20, 2016 at 9:15am PST

The “Always Be My Baby” singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 20, to express her excitement over the luxe home and show off its massive Christmas tree.



“Getting into the Christmas spirit with this exquisite tree in a beautiful home for our family!” she captioned a photo of herself dressed in a sparkly bra and red flannel shirt paired with black boots. “🎄☃️ Courtesy of @airbnb.”



This is the first holiday Carey and Tanaka have spent together as a couple. As previously reported, the Grammy winner — who called off her engagement with Aussie billionaire James Packer in October — packed on the PDA with the backup dancer during a beach date in Hawaii on November 28. The duo spent some quality time together at Maui’s Grand Wailea Resort after she performed three shows in Honolulu.



Courtesy of Airbnb

Courtesy of Airbnb

Courtesy of Airbnb

Courtesy of Airbnb

Their budding relationship has been documented on Carey’s eight-part E! docuseries, Mariah’s World. During a December 4 interview with E! News, Tanaka gushed over the chart-topping diva.



"I've always had a thing for Mariah. I love her so much. … Something connected with us back in the day, and there was just a mutual admiration. She saw something in me that I actually didn't recognize at first. From that, it was over,” he explained. “It was set in history that we were gonna be connected some way, somehow."



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



