It’s over. Married at First Sight stars Tom Wilson and Lillian Vilchez are pulling the plug on their 14-month marriage, the couple confirms to Us Weekly in a statement.

“After much thought and reflection, and after being married for over a year, we have decided to file for a divorce. This was not an easy decision for either of us because we do love each other very much but sometimes God has other plans,” the statement reads. “This is the route we have decided to take, and all we request is that you respect our privacy in this delicate matter.”

Despite their decision to call it quits, Wilson, 29, and Vilchez, 25, tell Us that they intend to remain friends.

Karolina Wojtasik/FYI

“Divorce is never easy for anyone, especially not such a public one. However, we remain best of friends and will always be there for each other even if we are not married. We plan to continue to grow our relationship, just without a piece of paper binding us together,” their statement continues. “We appreciate all the love and support you have all shown us during our marriage and hope you continue to support us during this time.”

Wilson, a yacht interiors specialist, and Vilchez, a real estate agent, first met each other on their April 2, 2015, wedding day, as seen on season 4 of the hit Lifetime reality show. Though they shared plenty of good times, the newlyweds frequently fought over Vilchez’s doubts about Wilson’s commitment to their marriage.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

