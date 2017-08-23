Melania Trump Thanks Chelsea Clinton For Defending Barron

Melania Trump is thanking Chelsea Clinton for coming to the defense of her and Donald Trump’s son, Barron.

As previously reported, the former first daughter, 37, took to Twitter to slam the Daily Caller’s story titled "It’s High Time Barron Trump Starts Dressing Like He’s In the White House,” which critiqued the t-shirt, khaki shorts and loafers the young child wore while boarding Air Force One on Sunday, August 20.

“It’s high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone,” Clinton wrote on Monday, August 21. "& let him have the private childhood he deserves.”

She later added: “Barron is A KID. No child should be talked about in the below manner-in real life or online. And for an adult to do so? For shame.”

It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves https://t.co/Wxq51TvgDX — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 21, 2017

In the story, the site's entertainment reporter Ford Springer praised Donald's "fine tailored suit" and Melania's "elegant" and "jaw-dropping" dress. However, he slammed Barron's fashion choices, writing, "The youngest Trump doesn't have any responsibilities as the president's son, but the least he could do is dress the part when he steps out in public."

The First Lady shared Clinton’s tweet on Tuesday, August 22, adding that she was appreciative for her words. "Thank you @ChelseaClinton,” she wrote. “So important to support all of our children in being themselves! #StopChildhoodBullying.”

Clinton has previously defended Barron against online bullies. Following the president’s inauguration in January, Clinton fought back against internet trolls who made jokes about the young boy for looking down at the floor and holding his head in his hands during the ceremony. "Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid,” Clinton wrote at the time. "Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUSpolicies that hurt kids."

