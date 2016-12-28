Melissa Benoist has filed for divorce from her former Glee costar Blake Jenner, TMZ reports.

The Supergirl actress, 28, cited "irreconcilable differences" for the split, according to court documents obtained by the site. Additionally, she doesn't want either of them to receive spousal support.

"The distance was an issue, things weren't working," a source tells Us Weekly. "It's amicable and mutual."



Benoist and Jenner, 24, met on the FOX comedy and played Marley Rose and Ryder Lynn from 2012 to 2014. Jenner more recently joined Benoist's CW series Supergirl, which films in Vancouver, for a multi-episode role.

Us broke the news in July 2013 that Benoist and the Edge of Seventeen actor were engaged. They secretly tied the knot in March 2015 and last appeared together at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.



Benoist posted an Instagram photo of Jenner on August 27. "today is your birthday it's your birthday today I love you, you big goof @blakedaflake," she wrote at the time.

To my best friend and my partner in crime, I love you and wish you the very best of birthdays of today. @Melissabenoist Thank you for being the best person I know. 😍👌😘 A photo posted by Blake Jenner (@blakedaflake) on Oct 4, 2016 at 2:52pm PDT

Jenner, meanwhile, shared a pic of the pair via Instagram on October 4. "To my best friend and my partner in crime, I love you and wish you the very best of birthdays of today," he captioned the sweet snapshot. "@Melissabenoist Thank you for being the best person I know."

