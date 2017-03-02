Jesse Grant/Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Aaand, it’s over! Minka Kelly and Josh Radnor have called it quits on their short-lived romance, Us Weekly can confirm. The Friday Night Lights alum, 36, and How I Met Your Mother actor, 42, split about a month ago, multiple sources tells Us.

Their relationship came on the heels of Kelly’s brief reconciliation with ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, whom she dated in 2012 and again following his June 2016 split from girlfriend of six years Demi Lovato.



Us exclusively revealed in September 2016 that Kelly and Valderrama had cooled off after just two months of dating and a quick, romantic trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in October 2016.

“He’s a good friend to me. Wilmer’s a really, really good person,” Kelly told Power 106’s J Cruz and Krystal Bee in September. “And any woman would be lucky to have him. It’s funny — he’s not my ex. We are good friends, and we always have been. We’re not exes!”

Kelly was previously linked to former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and actor Chris Evans. Radnor, who currently stars on PBS' Mercy Street, has been linked to Marisa Tomei, Julia Jones and Lindsay Price.

