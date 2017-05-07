Michael Stewart/WireImage

Giving back! Nicki Minaj took to Twitter on Saturday, May 6, to graciously offer to help dozens of fans pay their college tuition, student loans and bills.

The "No Frauds" rapper, 34, spent the night retweeting fans who were promoting her new single "Regret In Your Tears" and her upcoming Billboard Awards performance. Then, one fan upped the ante and asked Minaj to pay for his tuition — and things got interesting.

"Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it," she replied. "Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Shld I set it up?"

Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Naturally, fans took advantage of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and began sending screenshots of their GPAs, student loan statements and more. "I Have a 4.0 I'm In Medical School! I Wanna Join!!" one Twitter user wrote. Minaj replied, "Ok do u need help w/tuition or do u have a full scholarship?"



Ok do u need help w/tuition or do u have a full scholarship? https://t.co/q7ewfdNzCs — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Another fan tweeted, "What about helping a fellow immigrant that wants to go to school?" The Trinidad native responded, "U want to go to college but can't? How much do u need to get u in school? Is that the only thing stopping u?"



@NICKIMINAJ what about helping a fellow immigrant that wants to go to school 😞😩 — Mari (@macsirena) May 7, 2017

U want to go to college but can't? How much do u need to get u in school? Is that the only thing stopping u? https://t.co/A3mYQHgPNX — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

The requests continued rolling in throughout the night. "1k would be more than enough for my 3 summer classes help me Nic," one student wrote. Minaj replied, "That's it? I'll send it tmrw. dm me ur bank info babe. Next!"



1k would be more then enough for my 3 summer classes 😭😫help me Nic @NICKIMINAJ — Cesar (@cesarszn) May 7, 2017

That's it? I'll send it tmrw. dm me ur bank info babe. Next! https://t.co/i4TVmsqDoA — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

In total, the Grammy nominee offered to help more than 30 fans with their financial struggles. "Ok u guys. It's been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left," she joked. "I'll do some more in a month or 2."



Ok u guys. It's been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left😂. I'll do some more in a month or 2. 😘😘😘💋💋💋💕💕🎀🎀🎀 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Minaj has been a vocal advocate of education since the beginning of her career. In 2011, she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and told viral sensations Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland, "I just want you to stay in school, the both of you. Music is beautiful, but I want you to stay in school. Put your books first and singing second."



