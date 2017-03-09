This will never get old. Nicole Kidman explained her awkward seal clap at the 2017 Oscars during an Australian radio interview with Kyle and Jackie O on Wednesday, March 8. The Big Little Lies star explained that she had rings on her fingers, making it difficult for her palms to touch together. And by rings, we mean a really expensive Harry Winston piece.



George Pimentel/FilmMagic

“It was really awkward,” Kidman, 49, admitted. “I was like, ‘I wanna clap, I don’t wanna not be clapping’ — that’d be worse, right? Like ‘Why isn’t Nicole clapping?’ So therefore I’m clapping but it was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not mine — but it was absolutely gorgeous — and I was terrified of damaging it.”

Although her explanation makes perfect sense — and some viewers likely assumed as much — the hilarious meme will still go down in history.

Her awkward clap wasn’t the only top moment during the awards show though. While chatting with the Australian radio hosts, Kidman commented on the Big Picture snafu when La La Land was incorrectly announced as the winner in place of Moonlight.

“It was bizarre. I wasn’t sure what was going on,” Kidman recalled of the disastrous, now-infamous moment. “No one in the audience was. Then there was some shuffling, envelopes — and people rushing onstage … I was like ‘What is going on?’”

In fact, the Australian native thought someone needed medical attention: “I thought someone wasn’t well … and then I saw people’s faces dropping. It was bizarre.”

Watch the video above to relive all the Oscars headline-making moments.

