Nothing but love! Pink shared an adorable photo of her baby son, Jameson, on Friday, March 10, the same day she and Sia dropped their new song “Waterfall.”

“We just wanted to say ‘hey thanks!’ To Sia and stargate and all the lovely humans showing us so much love for our little song on the radio,” the 37-year-old singer captioned the image. “I love singing, I love Sia, I love this little guy and I'm stoked you all love it. Carry on.... TGIF #waterfall #love.”

In the picture, the mother of two has a big grin on her face as she shields little Jameson from the sun with a wide-brimmed straw hat. The 2-month-old looks slightly off-camera with a self-satisfied grin on his face as he leans into his mom’s shoulder.

Michael Stewart/WireImage

Earlier in the day Friday, Pink and Sia, 41, released their dancehall-styled single with production duo Stargate. (Tor Erik Hermansen and Mikkel Eriksen are the pair behind some of the biggest pop hits in recent history, including songs by Katy Perry and Selena Gomez.)

Pink has been actively sharing images of baby Jameson on her Instagram account since welcoming him to the world with husband Carey Hart in late December. On Monday, March 6, she shared a funny photo of a Polaroid of Jameson on his back bawling with the caption, “Mondays.”

That same day, she also shared a sweet image of herself holding onto Jameson while the mother-son duo napped in a big red armchair.

“Oh my god I'm so tired my soul has a headache but I'm so okay with it so whatever I'm just gonna take this little catnap real quick wake me up in ten seconds,” she captioned the image.

Pink and Hart, 41, are also parents to daughter Willow, 5.

