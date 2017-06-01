Rob Kardashian is doing better than ever. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 30 — who recently began dating new girlfriend Mehgan James — is finally content in his love life and realizes that he and ex-fiancee Blac Chyna weren’t meant to be, an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Rob has been getting along with his family, talking to them and filming for KUWTK,” the insider tells Us. “He has been happy and understands that he and Chyna are not a match. Both of them do better without each other.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, May 31, that the Arthur George sock designer has moved on with James, 26. “It’s fairly new,” a source told Us, adding that the new couple are holding off on going public.

News of Kardashian’s romance with James comes less than two months after he cozied up to Chyna, 29, during a dinner date at TAO in Los Angeles on April 19. The on-and-off couple — who share daughter Dream, 6 months — previously called off their engagement after they got into a massive fight in late 2016.

Though Kardashian has found love with someone else, Chyna recently told Cosmopolitan South Africa that she and the once-reclusive reality star have attended therapy to work on their sometimes volatile relationship for the sake of their family.

“I’m in it for the long haul, so I feel like my advice [for anyone in a similar situation] is therapy, know each other’s family, calling each other’s moms,” she told the magazine in March. "I know we love each other and we’re fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us."

