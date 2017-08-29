She’s a knockout! Ronda Rousey looked absolutely stunning as she married fellow MMA star Travis Browne in a beachside ceremony in Hawaii on Saturday, August 26.

Browne, 35, shared an Instagram photo of the happy couple holding hands on Tuesday, August 29. In the pic, Rousey, 30, is smiling ear-to-ear and dons an embellished Galia Lahav gown with her hair pulled into an up-do. Browne wears a feathered lei around his neck with a linen suit.

“What an amazing day!! She is so perfect in every way!” he captioned the post. “She makes me so happy! She is my other half! I Love You @rondarousey #browsey2017.”

UFC president Dana White confirmed the news on The Rich Eisen Show the day before the nuptials. “Ronda Rousey gets married tomorrow. Tomorrow is her wedding,” she revealed. “And she’s in a good place; she’s really happy, and she hasn’t announced her retirement or anything like that. She’s focusing on her wedding.”

Rousey, who got engaged to Browne in April after about two years of dating, dished about wedding planning and her engagement on Live With Kelly and Ryan in July. “He’s Hawaiian, so we’re gonna do kinda like a backyard Mexican Corona party,” she said.

She also detailed the romantic proposal. “It was actually after heavy rain and we were under this waterfall,” Rousey shared. “Apparently he had this whole speech prepared, but I just went down into bullet points in the moment. So he pulls out the ring and I’m already like, ‘Uh huh’ before he even says anything. [He’s] like, ‘Okay, we’re in New Zealand, we’re under a waterfall, will you marry me?’"

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!