Will the real Ryan Gosling please stand up? A Gosling impostor took the stage at a major German awards to accept a trophy for La La Land — much to the surprise of audience members Nicole Kidman, Jane Fonda and Colin Farrell. Watch the crazy moment in the video above.



During the Goldene Kamera film and television awards on March 4, 2017, in Hamburg, Germany, the host Steven Gaetjen pumped up the Notebook hunk’s appearance. “The directors couldn’t be here today, but someone else agreed to take the award and we are very happy that he is here today, because he is the reason this movie is a success,” Gaetjen said in German (translated via English subtitles on the broadcast). “One of the hottest stars in Hollywood … Here is the one and only Ryan Gosling!”

The crowd erupted in cheers, but the man who emerged from backstage was someone who only slightly resembled Gosling. The look-alike accepted the trophy, grabbed the microphone and began speaking in a thick German accent. “Good evening, I am Ryan Gosling,” he said. "I dedicate this award to Joko and Klaas, thank you very much. There is a saying in Hamburg, which is, ‘bye, bye!’"

Meanwhile, the cameras cut to the very confused audience, who seemed unsure if the stunt was a joke coordinated by the awards show. Kidman, 49, looked bewildered but then started to laugh, while Farrell, 40, appeared to be taken aback. Gaetjen later returned to the stage to explain that there had been a mistake.

According to a report from The Daily Dot, the elaborate prank was coordinated by German comedians Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf. They posted a video documenting how they pulled off the stunt on their YouTube account. The duo said in the video that they set up a fake talent agency to contact the Goldene Kamera organizers and promised that the Canadian actor would attend if he won an award, the Daily Dot reports. Per the website, the pranksters claimed that he would need to skip the red carpet and head straight backstage, so the first time event organizers got a good look at him was on stage.

