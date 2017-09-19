Ryan Phillippe is fighting back against the domestic violence allegations being made against him by his ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.

"As a staunch advocate for the health, well-being and equality of women, Ryan is completely devastated that these false allegations have been made and circulated," the actor's rep says in a statement to Us Weekly. "Domestic violence is an incredibly serious issue and fabricated and proven false claims should not be used to unjustly slander the falsely accused. The claims are false."



Rachel Murray/Getty Images

The Playboy model, 21, filed a $1 million lawsuit against Phillippe, 43, on Monday, September 18, after she claimed he physically abused her at his home in California on July 4. According to court documents obtained by Us, Hewitt alleged that Phillippe "grabbed [her] upper arm so tightly that his grip left heavy bruises on her arm hours later. He then braced his body and violently threw her down his staircase as hard as he could."

Hewitt claimed that the Shooter actor then "struck her, cornered her, kicked her and aggressively pushed her to the ground" before throwing her "down the stairs a second time." According to the documents, Hewitt was subsequently hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. She obtained an emergency protective order against Phillippe to keep him from coming within 100 yards of her.

In the documents, the model also alleged that she observed Phillippe "repeatedly abusing a panoply of legal and illegal drugs, including without limitation: cocaine, ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms and steroids."

Now, the Cruel Intentions actor is trying to cope with the allegations. "A lot of Ryan's friends are reaching out and supporting him. They know he's not a violent person," a source close to Phillippe tells Us. "Ryan is really upset by this. His spirit is dampened. It's taking a toll on him emotionally."

Meanwhile, Hewitt's attorney, Keith Fink, says she plans to donate any money that she may be awarded in the case to charity. "This lawsuit was brought on behalf of all women who have been subjected to domestic violence," Fink says in a statement to Us. "Ms. Hewitt, a famous model, feels strongly that women need to know that they can stand up against those who abuse them. Neither she nor I brought this lawsuit for money. Any money she is awarded by a jury we will donated to charity focused on taking care physically and emotionally of women like Elsie who have been battered by someone they are in a relationship with."

Phillips and Hewitt dated from April to July. He was previously married to Reese Witherspoon from 1999 to 2007. They share daughter Ava, 18, and son Deacon, 13. He is also the father of daughter Kai, 6, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.