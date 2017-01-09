How bromantic! Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kissed as Ryan Gosling went up on stage to accept an award at the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 8. Watch them lock lips in the video above!



The two hunky stars, who were seated next to each other at the same table at the ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, turned to each other and went in for a smooch as Gosling, 36, made his way to the stage to give his acceptance speech after winning Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his starring role in La La Land. Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, seemed unfazed as she smiled and clapped for Gosling.



Reynolds and Garfield were both up for awards for their roles in Deadpool and Hacksaw Ridge, respectively. Naturally, the moment has gone viral and social media is lighting up with excited and hilarious responses.



Richard Heathcote/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

“Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield need to sit next together at every awards show. Please and thanks. #GoldenGlobes,” one viewer wrote, while another enthused: "Damn! What about that kiss between Ryan Reynoldsand Andrew Garfield!? Get you some son!! #GoldenGlobes.”



See some of the best Twitter reactions below:



Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kissed at the #GoldenGlobes and I am 100% living for it. — Bombshell Boyfriend (@BombshellBf) January 9, 2017

2017 is going great so far: the hollyweed sign, barb is still alive, ryan reynolds and andrew garfield kissed.. — m a r y u m (@ADlDASLAD) January 9, 2017

Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds kissing is a sign that they're aware of Spideypool and what it is. pic.twitter.com/hVhHlmuScY — ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@sexualgustin) January 9, 2017

that iconic ryan reynolds and andrew garfield kiss made my day much better! — nick (@lesbelauren) January 9, 2017

So apparently Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kissed I never thought I'd need something like this in my life — ᴋⓐʀʟⓐ (@jetblacknarry) January 9, 2017

God bless Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield 😘 — cιnderella ღ (@Danielle_TW_Dee) January 9, 2017

RYAN REYNOLDS AND ANDREW GARFIELD KISED ON THE MOUTH IN NATIONAL TV UH THANK YOU LORD — elvira (@LukewarmCth) January 9, 2017

this gif of Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kissing is the only thing I need in my life right now pic.twitter.com/eD60uCQ8Xu — トロイ (@httpsjoshler) January 9, 2017

I CAN'T BELIEVE RYAN REYNOLDS AND ANDREW GARFIELD SAVED 2017 pic.twitter.com/vAO1RydtoY — ‏️‏️✧ :･ﾟ. (@kcnobiwan) January 9, 2017

my aesthetic is Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kissing — ally (@allisonmustin) January 9, 2017

Not long after Reynolds and Garfields’ mild makeout session, Gosling joked that he must have been mixed up with the Deadpool star when his own name was announced. “This isn’t the first time I’ve been mistaken for Ryan Reynolds, but it’s getting out of hand,” he quipped. “Ryan, obviously there’s been some kind of mistake, but I’m up here if you don’t mind.”



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



