Serena Williams’ beloved Yorkshire terrier, Chip, is just like Us! Watch the adorable lil pup live his best life in the video above.

Williams, 35, who is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, takes her furry love just about everywhere with her.

Chill Time A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on May 27, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

“Chill time,” she most recently captioned an Instagram snap on May 27 of herself and Chip hanging out with friends.

The little guy also gets to snuggle with the tennis champ and cheers her on when it comes to her professional life as the No. 1 female tennis player in the world.

That's a wrap! Goodnight (morning) 🙈 A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Feb 23, 2015 at 5:27am PST

In another sweet Instagram video posted in July 2015 after her big Wimbledon win, Williams can be heard asking Chip if he missed his mama and if he’s happy she won Wimbledon. In the seriously cute clip, Chip obediently nods his tiny head “yes” in response.

Chip and Williams (who is taking a hiatus from the game while pregnant) have been best buds for years. Back in 2013, she wrote on Facebook that she and her pup “watch movies together at night.” But, the tiny bundle of fur will soon be joined by a younger brother or sister!

I luv my Mah and Pah 💃🏽🐶💃🏿 A post shared by Christopher Chip Rafael Nadal (@christopherchip) on Jan 17, 2016 at 8:22pm PST

In April, the athlete posted a Snapchat pic revealing she’s pregnant with her first child. She later explained that she accidentally posted the snap of her growing belly ahead of when she’d planned to share the happy news with the world. “I have this thing where I've been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I'm getting,” she explained at a TED conference in Vancouver in April. “I’ve been so good about it, but this was the one time it slipped."



