It’s over. Sia has filed for divorce from her husband, Erik Lang, TMZ reports. The “Chandelier” singer filed the documents in Los Angeles and cited irreconcilable differences.

The exes, who tied the knot in August 2014, announced their split in a joint statement to Us Weekly earlier this month.



Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

“After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple,” the pair said in a statement through their rep on December 7. “We are, however, dedicated to remaining friends. There will be no further comment.”

Sia, 41, and the film producer don’t have any kids.



The estranged spouses were überprivate about their relationship. The Grammy winner didn’t confirm she was married until eight months after they wed at her Palm Springs, California, home. During an April 2015 interview with Australia’s Nova 69.6 radio, the singer-songwriter said “thanks” when asked about their nuptials, publicly confirming the news.

Watch the video above to see which other famous couples called it quits in 2016.

