Single ladies, meet your new favorite meme. Janessa James, a 21-year-old from Virginia, took to Reddit on Saturday, February 4, to share a hilarious photo of herself from a friend’s bridal shoot — and it’s resonating with ringless women everywhere. “This is how I am currently feeling about wedding and engagement season coming up,” wrote James. “The photographer asked me to throw her train up and then dive out of the shot, and so I did. Very theatrically.”

James, who has been a bridesmaid 12 times, tells Us Weekly the image perfectly describes her perpetually single life. “It was so cold that day. I knelt in the snow and hid under the veil,” she says. “Eventually I dove into a bunch of leaves trying to get the floating dress look.”

Courtesy Janessa James

Though photographers Bri Robbins and Chloe Epperson from The Copper Creative Photoshopped James out of the final version, she got to keep the actual original shot.



Courtesy Janessa James

The socioeconomics major at Brigham Young University in Utah wants to make it clear she isn’t bitter about being the go-to bridesmaid. “I’m always happy to help,” James tells Us. “I’ve performed original raps, yelled at incompetent staff, put together cakes and bouquets, calmed down the families, run to get ice and food. I’ve done just about everything.”



Meanwhile, the Mormon knows she has plenty of time to find her future husband. “In my culture, you get married very quickly and very early, but in the normal world, I’m only 21. I’m not that old!” James says. “I think it’s important that I just wait for the right guy … someone who is smart and wants to elope. I’m so done with weddings!”



