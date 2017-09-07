A talented teen surfer died while riding waves in Barbados during Category 5 Hurricane Irma on Tuesday, September 5.

Zander Venezia, an Island native, was knocked unconscious and drowned after slamming into a shallow reef. According to Surfline magazine, the 16-year-old was surfing with other professionals who flew to the Caribbean to catch the historic swells.

Heavy surf claims the life of 16-year old Zander Venezia. Our deepest condolences to his friends and family. https://t.co/FHdhiU1Hx7 pic.twitter.com/9vmkidC4tQ — World Surf League (@wsl) September 5, 2017

Surfline reported that shortly before the tragedy, Venezia told fellow surfer Dylan Graves, “I just got the best wave of my life!”

Alan Burke, a pro-turned-surf-instructor, who considered Venezia like a son, said paramedics tried to revive the athlete but it was too late. “Zander was such a good, funny kid. He was always joking and he just loved surfing,” Burke told Surfline. “He was so jovial, such a joy to be around. I can’t believe he’s gone. I’m a mess, man. We’re all a mess over here.”

The Olympic hopeful’s death has rocked the surfing community with tributes pouring in from friends, including Kelly Slater, who shared a photo of himself and Venezia in 2006, when Venezia was 5 years old. “By all accounts you were as good a friend as you were a surfer . . . thank you for the impact that you had on those around you for a life lived with joy and purpose,” Slater wrote on Wednesday, September 6. “And thank you for taking this photo with me when you were 5. I will cherish it always.”

NASA/NOAA GOES Project via Getty Images

Venezia won first place at the Rip Curl Grom Search in Nags Head, North Carolina, in August.

Hurricane Irma is one of the most powerful storm ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean with winds up to 185 miles per hour.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!