Taylor Swift’s new single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” is breaking records and is close to breaking the internet: her lyric video for the song has received more than 19 million views on YouTube in just 24 hours.

The lyric video, which features chess pieces and slithering snakes, is Swift’s biggest YouTube debut, surpassing her previous debut of 17 million views with “Bad Blood.” The Chainsmokers’ lyric video for “Something Like This” featuring Coldplay previously held the record with 9 million views in one day. Swift's single is also trending #1 on Twitter.

The Grammy winner, 27, also broke streaming records on Spotify and is on track to sell 500,000 digital copies of the tune in the first week, which would give Swift the biggest sales week since Adele released “Hello” in 2015.

As previously reported, the “Shake It Off” singer released her new single on Friday, August 25, off her sixth upcoming studio album, Reputation. She revealed the cover art for the 15-track LP earlier in the week after blacking out her website and social media accounts. Reputation, which marks her first album in three years, will be released on November 10.



“Look What You Made Me Do,” which was cowritten by Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff, takes shots at Swift’s enemies with fierce lyrics that include “I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time / Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time / I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined.”

The music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” is set to premiere at the MTV VMAs on Sunday, August 27.

