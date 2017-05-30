‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Michael Nance Dead at 31

Bachelorette alum Michael Nance died at age 31 in the early hours of Monday, May 29, Us Weekly can confirm.

"At this point it is not a suspicious death and the manner will be determined by the medical examiner," a spokesperson for the Austin Police Department Homicide Unit in Texas told Us in a statement on Tuesday.

Police were dispatched around 2:10 a.m. on Monday morning in regard to a call about an unresponsive male, the spokesperson told Us. When officers arrived to the scene, the unresponsive male was identified as Nance and he was pronounced dead at 2:54 a.m.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Nance appeared on Emily Maynard’s season 8 of The Bachelorette in 2012. Chris Bukowski — who appeared alongside Nance on the hit ABC reality show — took to Twitter on Tuesday to acknowledge the tragic news.

“Extremely difficult learning the news of Michael Nance's passing,” Bukowski wrote of the rehab counselor and musician. “He was a gentle man with a huge heart. He'll be missed but not forgotten."

Fellow Bachelor Nation stars Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Sean Lowe also shared their condolences via social media. "I will always remember my friend Michael Nance for his kind and fragile soul. … May he finally find peace,” Luyendyk Jr. tweeted.

Lowe added, "My heart breaks to hear about the passing of my friend Michael Nance. He was a sweet man with a kind soul. We all loved him on Bachelorette."

For her part, Maynard shared her heartbreak over Nance's death in a tweet on Tuesday. "So sad waking up to the news about Michael Nance," she wrote. "Such a kind heart with so much talent. Sending prayers and love to his family and friends."

