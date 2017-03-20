Finally! Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jerseys have been found in the possession of an unidentified member of the international press, according to the NFL.

"Through the cooperation of the NFL and New England Patriots’ security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities, the Super Bowl LI jersey worn last month by MVP Tom Brady has been recovered," the NFL said in a statement released on Monday, March 20. "Also retrieved during the ongoing investigation was the jersey Brady wore in the Patriots' victory in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks in 2015.”

The sports organization continued: "The items were found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media. Due to the ongoing investigation, we would refer any additional questions to the FBI." According to a tweet from Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, the jerseys were found in Mexico.



Al Bello/Getty Images

As previously reported, the New England Patriots quarterback’s game-worn jersey — from his team’s Super Bowl LI recent win over the Atlanta Falcons back in February — was taken from a bag he had left in the locker room at Houston’s NRG Stadium during the big game.

The Houston Police Department — who classified the theft as a first-degree felony — had assigned a $500,000 value to the jersey. According to ESPN, game-worn Brady jerseys from regular season games have been sold for approximately $50,000.

"It's unfortunate, because that's a nice piece of memorabilia," Brady, 39, said during a press conference one day after the precious apparel went missing. "If it shows up on eBay or something, somebody let me know. I'll try to track that down. Those are pretty special ones to keep. But what can you do? I'll take the ring. That's good enough for me."

