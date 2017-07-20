Tyga Says He Warned Rob Kardashian About Blac Chyna: Details

Tyga dished on his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna and their complicated relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family during Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club radio show on Thursday, July 20.



The “Rack City” rapper, 27, shares 4-year-old son King Cairo with Chyna, but after they split in 2014, he went on to date Kylie Jenner until earlier this year. Meanwhile, Jenner’s brother, Rob Kardashian, later got engaged to Chyna in April 2016. They also called it quits earlier this year and share 8-month-old daughter Dream.



Tyga revealed that he warned Kardashian, 30, about the 29-year-old model. "I told him what the play was,” he said. "I told him, like, what he was gonna deal with, you know what I’m saying? When I was with [Kylie], I told him like, 'Bro I was just with her for three, four years. This is what you’re about to deal with.’”

When pressed for specifics, he said, “She just Chyna. She just got a different mentality. She really is a good person — you feel me — at heart, but she’s been through a lot in her life, and she didn’t have people to help guide her and stuff in her life.”

He defended accusations that Chyna is a gold-digger, though. “I mean when we was together, I held her down, but after we broke up, she was doing her own thing and hustling,” he said.

The Rob & Chyna costars got into a social media spat on July 5 when Kardashian claimed he paid for her bills, cars, jewelry and weight-loss surgeries. He also posted several naked photos of the Lashed Cosmetics founder, which led Chyna to obtain a temporary restraining order against him.

The hip-hop star thinks that Kardashian and Chyna were just not a good match. “It’s not the fact of what type of girl she was,” he continued on Thursday. “I knew a [guy] like him wasn’t going to be able to handle a girl like that. He’s coming from a whole different world. He don’t know how she moves and how she thinks. When you’re in love and when you don’t care what nobody else thinks, love blinds you.”

After he talked to the Arthur George sock designer, he decided to stay out of it. “I’m not going to intervene on what they got going on,” he said. “That’s not my business. That’s not my relationship.”

