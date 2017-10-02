Amber Rose Clears Up 21 Savage Engagement Rumors: 'Not Yet'

No wedding bells just yet! Amber Rose and her boyfriend, 21 Savage, are not engaged to be married, she exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly on Sunday, October 1.

The model, 33, took to the streets of Los Angeles that day for her third annual SlutWalk, which helps raise awareness about gender inequality, where she denied she's walking down the aisle anytime soon, telling Us, "I am not engaged ... Not yet."

Rumors started swirling on Sunday morning while she admired a fan's nail art on her Instagram Story. The fan's diamond ring snuck into the shot, which led people to believe it was hers.

Though not yet engaged, the Atlanta-based rapper was there in full support of Rose and she went on to gush about his respect for her and all women saying, "He loves everything that I do."

The Dancing With the Stars alum, who has been a target of slut-shaming throughout her career, created the weekend-long festival as a way to celebrate women. She told Us, "I think as females, in general, we get treated unfairly. I’ve experienced it firsthand, I still do. But I’m willing to take the punches for women. I’m willing to be here in a superhero Captain Save-A-Ho outfit to be controversial and bring awareness to really what’s going on."

Rose, who shares a son with Wiz Khalifa, began dating Savage earlier this year.

Other celebrities at the event included Blac Chyna and Shahs of Sunset's Mercedes "MJ" Javid, as well as Lucas “Whaboom” Yancey and DeMario Jackson from The Bachelorette.

