Reunited! Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson happened to run into each other at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 31, and they made it clear that they’re putting the past behind them. The duo hugged and looked happy to see each other.

This is the first time the pair have been spotted together since production on Bachelor in Paradise was shut down earlier this summer. Both stars opted not to return to complete the season after a full investigation by Warner Bros. found no evidence of misconduct by any party.

