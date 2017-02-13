What would it have taken?! Adele opened up about winning Album of the Year for 25 over Beyoncé’s Lemonade backstage at the 2017 Grammys on Sunday, February 12. According to the British songbird, 28, she still can’t believe Queen Bey’s loss.



"I felt like it was her time to win," Adele told reporters (via Billboard) in the pressroom at Los Angeles’ Staples Center after sweeping the awards show with five record-breaking wins. "What the f--k does she have to do to win album of the year? That's how I feel.”



Beyoncé, 35, was notably robbed of the Best Album trophy at the 2015 Grammys when Beck surprisingly nabbed the same award for his LP Morning Phase over the superstar’s self-titled album, released in December 2013.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

The “Hello” singer also spoke about the discussion she had with Beyoncé ahead of the ceremony. "I spoke to her before just to let her know how honored and privileged I felt to be nominated alongside her, and we spoke afterward as well and she was very gracious and humble, as always, as we've come to expect," she explained. "And the reason I felt the need to say something is because my album of the year is Lemonade. She is my icon of my whole life."



Adele told reporters that she first fell in love with the chart-topping diva in 1998, when Destiny’s Child burst onto the pop scene with their debut single, “No, No, No.”

"The way that I felt when I first heard 'No, No, No' is exactly the same as how I felt when I heard Lemonade last year,” the longtime Beyhive member added. "There's friendships I have that are completely tied to us being complete Beyoncé stans. I don't take any f--king s--t when it comes to anyone not liking Beyoncé. You can't be in my life. You simply can't."



As viewers saw during Sunday night’s telecast, Adele praised Beyoncé — and made her cry! — while accepting the Grammy for Album of the Year.

“I can't possibly accept this award, and I'm very humbled and very grateful and gracious, but my life is Beyoncé. And the album to me, the Lemonade album, Beyoncé, was so monumental and so well thought out. And so beautiful and soul bearing and we all got to see another side of you that you don't always let us see, and we appreciate that. And all us artists adore you,” the “All I Ask” songstress said. “You are our light. And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have.”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Later on in the night, Adele snapped one of her Grammys in two, and dedicated it to Beyoncé. She was photographed holding the two pieces of the golden trophy up in the air. “Like I said in my speech,” she told reporters backstage. “For me my album for you was Lemonade, so a piece of me did die inside as a Beyoncé stan. I’m not going to lie, ‘cause I was completely rooting for her — I voted for her.”



Adele is the first person ever to sweep all three main Grammys categories (Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year) twice. She previously won all three for her second studio album, 21, in 2012.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



