One of the greatest voices of all time is joining The Voice! Céline Dion announced on Friday, January 27, that she will serve as Gwen Stefani’s adviser for season 12 of the NBC singing competition.

The iconic French-Canadian singer, 48, and the No Doubt frontwoman, 47, appeared on the Today show on Friday to reveal the exciting news. “To get like the prize right here, everybody’s going to be so mad — the other coaches — that I got you,” Stefani said on the morning show. “So excited.”



The two stars sang each other’s praises in the interview. Stefani gushed, “I am blown away by [Dion’s] unbelievable story. Having this unbelievable gift to be able to speak through music to the whole world." Dion is just as impressed with the “Hollaback Girl” performer. “I know Gwen very well. I know her career. I know how beautiful she is all the time,” Dion said.

Dion posted an Instagram photo with Stefani from the TV appearance, writing, “Very excited to join @gwenstefani on @nbcthevoice as #TeamGwen’s advisor for Battles! #The Voice – Céline.”



Stefani first signed on as a coach for season 7 and then returned for season 9, where sparks flew with her now-boyfriend and fellow coach Blake Shelton. The “Used to Love You” songstress later served as an adviser for her country star beau’s team during season 10. Shelton, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys will also be back as coaches for the upcoming season.



NBC’s The Voice returns for season 12 on February 27, 2017.

