These Grey Sloan Memorial doctors just can't catch a break. Thursday's season 13 finale of Grey's Anatomy finds our favorite Seattle surgeons dealing with the aftermath of yet another disaster — the explosion that shook the hospital and left Dr. Edwards' fate hanging in the balance in the final moments of last week's episode.

In a new sneak peek from the May 18 episode, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), Jackson (Jesse Williams), Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and Minnick (Marika Dominczyk) each have a different mission amid the chaos after the blast.

ABC/Richard Cartwright

Minnick, not surprisingly, is concerned primarily with protocol. "Just finished alerting all dispatchers to divert their traumas," she tells Webber. "Do you need hands here?"

As they talk, Jackson runs up looking for Edwards, who hasn't been seen since before the explosion.

(ICYMI, Edwards was taken hostage by a patient, a rapist, who was trying to escape the hospital. Bailey put the building on lockdown when she realized he was missing, though, trapping him with Edwards and a little girl who had wandered away from her parents. The explosion occurred after Edwards, in an attempt to save herself and the little girl, set the man on fire and he collapsed near a row of oxygen tanks.)

"We don't have eyes on Edwards yet?" Webber asks.

"No, I've been looking everywhere. … The rapist guy in the hospital, that's her patient. She's with him somewhere," Jackson explains.

Meanwhile, Meredith is looking for the child who was trapped in the hallway with Edwards and the rapist. Minnick wants Mer and Jackson to let the police find Edwards and the young girl, but they're not having it.

Watch the clip above to see what happens. The Grey's Anatomy finale airs on ABC Thursday, May 18, at 8 p.m.

