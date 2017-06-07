She’s the furthest thing from a bridezilla! Kate Mara opened up about wedding planning with her fiancé, Jamie Bell, during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, June 6.

The Megan Leavey actress, 34, revealed that Bell, 31, is taking the lead on most of the decisions. “I don’t love planning. I mean, I like planning in my life in general, but wedding planning, I’m just not that interested in the little, you know, like what kind of spoon do you want on the table?” she said. "I’m just so uninterested, but Jamie is very interested.”



ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

For example, he’ll speak up about exactly what kind of cutlery he wants. “I will say I don’t care, and he will immediately give a response of exactly the color and the shape,” she joked. “He’s the bride!”

The House of Cards alum also shared a sweet story about how her British beau took a crash course in football to impress her. “He learned all about the Giants for me. How sweet is that?” Mara, whose family partially owns the New York-based team, said. “He spent a night when we first started dating and had his friend come over and watch an entire season of the New York Giants and knows more about it than I do.”

He even took it a step further and stocked up on Giants gear! "He went on eBay and bought all of the shirts there are, so I’ve got a great collection of vintage Giants T-shirts all because of him, not because of my family,” she said.

Mara and Bell first crossed paths years ago. “We actually met in a screen test about 12 years ago. We screen tested together, and neither of us got the part. And we did another screen test together a few years later and neither of us got the part, and then eventually we made a very successful movie called Fantastic Four,” she said. "We both got the parts and the rest is history."



As previously reported, the actress’ rep confirmed to Us Weekly in January that the ultra-private couple were engaged. A source told Us that they plan to tie the knot sometime this year.



