Not in our wildest dreams! Despite speculation, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry will not be performing a duet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 27.

“That’s not happening as far as [I know],” Garrett English, a producer for the MTV special event, told Entertainment Tonight at a press junket on Wednesday, August 23. “I’ve certainly seen all the rumors flying around, but that’s not happening.”

Larry Busacca/WireImage.com

The award show staffer also told ET that he couldn’t be happier to have Perry, 32, hosting the event. “We’re incredibly lucky to have her,” English said. “Obviously she has a great heritage with the show, our brand, our audience. So it’s a very easy conclusion for us. She’s been lovely and we’re having a fantastic week putting it all together.”

Although Swift, 27, just announced that her new single will drop on Thursday, August 24, English confirmed that there are no plans for her to perform alongside Perry on Sunday night. “There’s nothing happening right now,” he told the outlet. “But wouldn’t that be great? But no.”

The “Chained to the Rhythm” crooner recently addressed her years-long feud with the “Shake It Off” songstress. “Listen, I’d love for the beff to end. I’d love to take it off the BBQ,” she told SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up on Monday, August 21. “I’m down, but I haven’t heard anything of it.”



Let the countdown begin! The 2017 MTV Videos Music Awards air on MTV Sunday, August 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.