Working through it! Married at First Sight’s Cody Knapek posted a sweet photo with his wife, Danielle DeGroot, in honor of her birthday on Monday, June 19. Alongside the photo, in which Cody, 26, has his arm around Danielle, the entrepreneur wrote: "Happy Bday to this pretty young thang! “

The registered dietitian replied, "Couple'a June babies! thank youuu "

In recent episodes of the hit Lifetime series, the newlyweds have struggled with intimacy issues as Danielle hasn’t yet wanted to consummate their marriage, much to Cody’s frustration. When Cody expressed his feelings on the show’s Thursday, June 15, episode, Danielle tried to explain where she was coming from. "I'm trying to find balance right now,” she said. “Between making a relationship work but also not ignoring things that in the past really didn't work for me.”



Courtesy of Lifetime

The couple took their problems to Pastor Roberson, who told Danielle that she needed to let go of the past and treat her relationship with Cody as something different. While Danielle seemed receptive to his suggestion, Cody still didn’t seem satisfied.

It seems the duo have found a way to joke about their other problems. During the show’s Thursday, June 8, episode, Danielle said that she thought Cody wasn’t good at doing “manly” things, which he later attempted to disprove by building her a treadmill. Six days after the episode aired, Danielle referenced the moment after Cody defended her on Twitter.

"D go back to paradise and not giving a sh-t about this these,” Cody wrote to his wife after a commenter criticized her about their relationship. “People have no idea enjoy“ Danielle responded: "Hehehe okay! You're right. WHAT A MANLY COMMENT."

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

