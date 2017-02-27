His mini-me! Mel Gibson and his girlfriend, Rosalind Ross, shared the first photo of their son, Lars, during the 2017 Oscars red carpet on Sunday, February 26. Watch the video above!

The Hacksaw Ridge director, 61, decided to show an image of his 5-week-old newborn on his iPhone during an impromptu interview with Channel 9’s Richard Wilkins.

Tyler Golden/ABC via Getty Images

"He’s great — he’s got a little tux on!" Ross, 26, gushed, as the couple laughed.

"I've got to show you this picture. It's killer," Gibson chimed in. "This cracks me up. Lars is wearing a tux!"

Gibson and Ross welcomed their first child together, his ninth, last month. The Braveheart actor is already dad of daughter Hannah and six sons — Edward, Christian, William, Louis, Milo and Thomas — from his 28-year-marriage to ex-wife Robyn Moore; and daughter Lucia, 7, with ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.

Gibson opened up about becoming a dad for the ninth time during an interview with Extra in October 2016. "What’s one more?" he joked at the time. "I'm just there to catch. I'm too old to get nervous. I think my adrenals are worn out so I don’t even react anymore."

In 2014, he gushed about welcoming his second daughter, Lucia. "She's so cool. It's amazing. It's full of wonder … and I'm not a youngster any more," he told Extra. "I'm getting a chance to do it better."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!