Not a care in the world! Rihanna nearly stole the show at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 12, when she was spotted (repeatedly) drinking from a diamond-encrusted flask while sitting in the audience with her best friend Melissa Forde. Watch the video above!

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The "Love on the Brain" singer, 28, was first caught taking a sip from her flask when the camera panned through the audience. She stared straight into the lens with a guilty look on her face as she not so subtlety screwed the cap back on the container and tucked it away.

John Shearer/WireImage

Later in the evening, Rihanna — clad in an orange halter top and a black ruffled skirt by Armani Privé — looked over at another friend and appeared to say, "I think it's time for another shot." Soon after, she pulled the bejeweled, hard-to-miss flask out, took a giant swig and handed it over to her pal.



Naturally, viewers couldn't get enough of the GIF-worthy moment and took to social media to share their takes on the eight-time Grammy winner powering through the three-and-a-half hour telecast.



"Rihanna drinking out of her diamond encrusted flask & passing it around is my mood," one user wrote. Another added, "A diamond-studded flask. We will never be on Rihanna's level."

Rihanna was nominated for eight Grammys this year, including Record of the Year for "Work," her collaboration with ex-boyfriend Drake.



Tell Us: What do you think is in Rihanna's flask?

I THINK ITS TIME FOR ANOTHER SHOT CTFUUUUUDUDUFUUDJDJFJDKDKKD pic.twitter.com/PBhB4UJZ2p — Rhenna (@fentythot) February 13, 2017

Rihanna drinking out of her diamond encrusted flask & passing it around is my mood pic.twitter.com/l54WGvjjqg — nañi (@pettyblackgirI) February 13, 2017

Rihanna stares straight into the camera as she tries to put away her flask #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/8z7dx8pZfp — Mashable (@mashable) February 13, 2017

Rihanna's that person who brings a flask to a "beer and wine only" wedding. pic.twitter.com/5eQuOlAdcX — PGP (@PostGradProblem) February 13, 2017

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!