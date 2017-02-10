Real Housewives fans can add Shannon Beador to the season 12 roster. Beador is set to return to the Real Housewives of Orange County, Us Weekly can confirm. It will be the fourth season for the Feng Shui enthusiast, who joined the cast in season 9 in 2014.

The mom of three had a tough season 11. After revealing her husband David Beador’s affair on season 10, the couple bared their marital ups and down during season 11 — and Beador clashed with newcomer Kelly Dodd and her former BFF Vicki Gunvalson over a myriad of issues. Beador also had to deflect Gunvalson’s claims that David hit her.

The casting news comes after two notable exits and entrances for the OC: Heather Dubrow announced her surprising departure after five seasons, and Us Weekly exclusively revealed last week that RHOC alum Lydia McLaughlin will also be returning to the hit Bravo reality show for season 12.



“She seems really excited,” an insider previously told Us of McLaughlin who first appeared on season 8.



The rest of the cast is yet to be determined. Tamra Judge, as previously reported, will return for her twelfth season while fellow season 11 castmate Meghan King Edmonds, however, is also bowing out.

The Missouri native, 32, who appeared on seasons 10 and 11, recently welcomed her first child with husband Jim Edmonds and moved from Orange County to St. Louis. Meghan documented her struggle to conceive naturally during season 11 and has since been keeping followers on social media up-to-date on her daughter Aspen’s milestones.



It’s still unknown if Gunvalson and Dodd will also return.

