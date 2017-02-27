So much glam! Us Weekly’s video correspondent Christina Garibaldi caught up with the stars on the 2017 Oscars red carpet at L.A.’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday, February 26, and asked them to describe the awards show in just three words. Watch the video above to see what they had to say!

Presenter Hailee Steinfeld summed up Hollywood’s biggest night as “surreal, chaotic and honored.” Meanwhile, Samuel L. Jackson condensed the mayhem into one phrase: “Lots of noise.” Keith Urban, who accompanied wife and Lion best supporting actress nominee Nicole Kidman, told Us that all he thinks about at the Oscars is that he “will need food.”



The country crooner wasn’t the only one with snacking on the brain. Celebs spilled on what they filled up on before heading to the hours-long awards show. Steinfeld, 20, dished that she ate “a lot of pizza,” while Hidden Figures hunk Glen Powell told Us he chowed down on “probably, like, eight eggs and bacon, chicken, sweet potatoes,” and he brought energy bars to power through the night. Thankfully, host Jimmy Kimmel also orchestrated parachutes with candy, cookies and doughnuts to drop from the ceiling throughout the show to hold over the hungry guests.



The celebs also let Us in on their preshow rituals and how they got camera-ready for the 89th Academy Awards. Ginnifer Goodwin (who voices bunny cop Judy Hopps in animated film Zootopia) said getting ready isn’t as glitzy as it may seem because she’s taking care of her two children, Oliver, 2, and Hugo, 8 months, who she shares with husband Josh Dallas. “It was really just about putting Moana on for our kids,” she said.

Watch the video above to see stars reveal their surprising celeb crushes (someone picked Eminem!) and who Priyanka Chopra and more celebs hope to run into at the Oscar after parties.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!