Tony Awards 2017: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

Broadway’s finest are rejoicing at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 11, for the 71st Annual Tony Awards. Kevin Spacey is hosting the star-studded event, which airs at 8 P.M. ET on CBS.

The ceremony will include performances by Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton) and Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple), last year’s leading actor and actress winners, respectively. The Radio City Rockets are also set to grade the stage.

See the full list of nominees below, and refresh the page after the show to see who wins!

Best Musical:

Dear Evan Hansen

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Groundhog Day The Musical

Come From Away

Best Play:

Oslo

Sweat

Indecent

A Doll’s House, Part 2

Best Revival of a Musical:

Hello, Dolly!

Falsettos

Miss Saigon

Best Revival of a Play:

August Wilson’s Jitney

Present Laughter

Six Degrees of Separation

Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

Joe Pugliese/CBS

Best Actress in a Musical:

Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Patti LuPone, War Paint

Denee Benton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon

Best Actor in a Musical:

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day The Musical

Christian Borle, Falsettos

Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Actress in a Play:

Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Jennifer Ehle, Oslo

Cate Blanchett, The Present

Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie

Laura Linney, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

Best Actor in a Play:

Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

Jennifer Mays, Oslo

Denis Arndt, Heisenberg

Chris Cooper, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation

Best Book of a Musical:

Come From Away, Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Dear Evan Hansen, Steven Levenson

Groundhog Day The Musical, Danny Rubin

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1912, Dave Malloy

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre:

Come From Away, Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Dear Evan Hansen, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Groundhog Day The Musical, Tim Minchin

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1912, Dave Malloy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical:

Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly!

Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos

Jenn Colella, Come From Away

Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen

Mary Beth Peil, Anastasia

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical:

Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!

Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen

Andrew Rannells, Falsettos

Lucas Steele, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play:

Johanna Day, Sweat

Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Cynthia Nixon, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

Condola Rashad, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Michelle Wilson, Sweat

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play:

Michael Aronov, Oslo

Danny DeVito, Arthur Miller’s The Price

Nathan Lane, The Front Page

Richard Thomas, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

John Douglas Thompson, August Wilson’s Jitney

Best Scenic Design of a Play:

David Gallo, August Wilson’s Jitney

Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong

Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page

Michael Yeargan, Oslo

Best Scenic Design of a Musical:

Rob Howell, Groundhog Day The Musical

David Korins, War Paint

Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Best Costume Design of a Play:

Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter

Toni-Leslie James, August Wilson’s Jitney —

David Zinn, A Doll’s House, Part 2 —

Best Costume Design of a Musical:

Linda Cho, Anastasia

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Paloma Young, Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812

Catherine Zuber, War Paint

Best Lighting Design of a Play:

Christopher Akerlind, Indecent

Jane Cox, August Wilson’s Jitney

Donald Holder, Oslo

Jennifer Tipton, Oslo

Best Lighting Design of a Musical:

Howell Binkley, Come From Away

Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly! —

Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Japhy Weideman, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Direction of a Play:

Sam Gold, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson’s Jitney

Bartlett Sher, Oslo

Daniel Sullivan, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

Rebecca Taichman, Indecent

Best Direction of a Musical:

Christopher Ashley, Come From Away

Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen

Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day The Musical

Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!

Best Choreography:

Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand

Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day The Musical

Kevin Devine, Come From Away

Denis Jones, Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical

Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Orchestrations:

Bill Elliot and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand

Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!

Alex Lacamoire, Hello, Dolly!

Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre:

James Earl Jones

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!