Ready for another round. Brie and Nikki Bella struggle to balance their personal and professional lives in Total Bellas season 2, which will premiere on Wednesday, September 6, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.



In an exclusive sneak peek, the sisters tackle different aspects of their lives. “It’s all about being a superstar,” Nikki, 33, says of being a Bella in a voiceover, as footage plays of her walking through the ring holding a championship belt, a stark contrast to the montage of Brie, which shows her preparing her baby’s nursery and getting a sonogram as her voiceover explains: “It’s all about being a mom."

The preview clip also shows the men in their lives adapting to both work and family. Although no context is given, John Cena says to a solemn-looking Daniel Bryan, "You may miss the birth of your child.”

The E! series’ new season debuts with an inside look at Nikki and John’s return to WWE and their road to Wrestlemania, where, as seen in the clip above, Cena shocked his love of nearly five years with a marriage proposal in the ring. As the couple is thriving professionally, Brie and Daniel look for extra support as they prepare for the birth of their daughter, Birdie.

Through the pregnancy and proposal, the sisters also struggle through new personal challenges as Cena and Bryan’s careers skyrocket to new heights.

The newly engaged couple opened up to Us Weekly exclusively in May about taking time to enjoy engagement before they began wedding planning. “[It’s] slow. I don’t really know anything yet,” Nikki admitted. “I have a wedding planner. That’s about it. That’s my first step.”



Cena added: “The first step is the toughest one. Trust me. The first step is the toughest one.”

Later this fall, the sisters will return to Total Divas for season 7 alongside WWE Superstars Carmella, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss. Current cast members Natalya (Nattie), Maryse, Lana and Naomi (Trinity) will also be returning.

Watch the exclusive preview in the clip above.

Total Bellas' second season premieres on E! Wednesday, September 6, at 9 p.m. ET.

