Talk about star-studded! The Tribeca Film Festival is rounding up some of today’s most successful filmmakers, artists and entertainers to take part in its Tribeca Talks series in April. This year’s lineup features, among others, Lena Dunham, Kobe Bryant and Bruce Springsteen and will occur throughout the festival between April 19 and April 30.

Courtesy Tribeca Film Festival

The program includes both a Directors Series and a Storytellers Series. These talks allow audience members to be a fly on the wall in intimate discussions between celebrated individuals.

The Tribeca Talks: Directors Series includes Jon Favreau in conversation with Scarlett Johansson, and Noah Baumbach with Dustin Hoffman. The Tribeca Talks: Storytellers Series presents Bruce Springsteen in conversation with Tom Hanks, Lena Dunham with Jenni Konner, and Kobe Bryant with acclaimed animator Glen Keane and Michael Strahan.

Courtesy Tribeca Film Festival

The live program, which also incorporates interactive Tribeca Talks Master Classes, can be streamed through a series of podcasts for listeners and viewers who are unable to attend the festival.

Tickets for the Bruce Springsteen/Tom Hanks talk go on sale Tuesday, March 21, at Ticketmaster, and all other Tribeca Talks go on sale Tuesday, March 28, and can be purchased online as well.

A complete series schedule and more information on ticket sales can be found at www.tribecafilm.com.

