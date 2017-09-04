Morning Makeup Tip: How to Make Your Eyebrows Pop

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.



In today’s video, Garibaldi gets the scoop from Charlotte Tilbury makeup artist Mia Jones on the rule of thumb when it comes to creating a strong, bold brow.



Brows are big — and that’s literal fact. But if you’re not naturally blessed with a bushy brow, creating a look with them that’s groomed and polished can be daunting.



Jones shows Us the best technique to employ while grooming your eyebrows to ensure that they pop and properly frame your face



To see Garibaldi’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!

