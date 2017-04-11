See the 6 Models Who Landed the Cover of Elle's Swimsuit Issue

One cover just isn’t good enough! Elle magazine released a preview of its May issue Tuesday, April 11, and it features six different cover stars.

Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Jasmine Tookes, Candice Huffine, Elsa Hosk and Maria Borges — all of whom are models represented by the IMG talent agency — are on the cover of Elle, which happens to be the fashion magazine’s swimsuit issue.

All six covers were photographed by Terry Tsiolis and styled by Samira Nasr. The models opened up to Elle writer Molly Langmuir about the state of the industry and their experiences within it.

A bubble-gum-pink lipstick wearing Baldwin, who wore an Alexandre Vauthier top and necklace by Cartier, reiterated that being a teenage model is difficult despite its stigma of being an easy career.



“People think it’s all fun and glamorous, but it’s a lot of work, a lack of sleep and a lot of being by yourself, away from family. Traveling the world alone when you’re 18 or 19 is a lot,” Baldwin told Elle.

While Hadid talked about her role models, specifically Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista in an Azzadine Alaïa show in the '90s, Borges and Tookes talked abut being black in the modeling industry and what it means to them.



Born in Luanda, Angola, Borges, who wore Calvin Klein in the shoot, hopes to inspire other dark-skinned women. “The fashion industry is here for everyone, [regardless] of color or race,” Borges, who has walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show since 2013, said. “When I was growing up, I never saw someone like me, and now the other girls can see someone like them.”

California native Tookes hopes to create a beauty line designed for unique skin tones. “When I go on set, makeup artists have to use all different mixes of makeup to match my skin," she said. "I’d love to do a line that has tones for everybody.”

The May issue of Elle will be available to purchase on newsstands April 18.

