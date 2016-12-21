Blac Chyna/Instagram

UPDATE 12/21 2:17 p.m. ET: Adidas issued a statement appearing to deny any potential deal with Blac Chyna, which it called "speculation." The brand added: "We have not have made any announcement and are unable to confirm this information." The statement comes as TMZ reports Adidas never discuss a possible shoe line with the reality star or her lawyer.

She might not get athletic support for this one. Blac Chyna is this much closer to inking a partnership with Adidas — a deal very similar to the one her future sisters-in-law already have in place with another brand.

The Rob & Chyna star, 28, was approached by the three-striped brand with a two-shoe contract, along with an option for a third, a TMZ report Wednesday, December 21. But the price isn’t right for Chyna just yet; TMZ reported that Rob Kardashian’s love balked at the company’s alleged $250,000 offer.

Perhaps it’s because along with the shoes, Chyna would also be required to appear at media events and wear the brand publicly. The latter isn’t too hard of a task, as the Lashed by Blac Chyna beauty boutique owner often wears the label in her Instagram posts (most recently in October).



Chyna’s Adidas deal would be her second big collaboration of the year. The mom of Dream, one month, and King, 4, announced a partnership with MAC Cosmetics for the makeup brands’ MAC Shadescents in a November 21 Instagram post, in which she wore a blonde wig, her 7-carat engagement ring from Rob Kardashian and not much else.



We’d be remiss not to mention that if Chyna’s plan with Adidas comes through, she’d be in direct competition with Kylie Jenner, who’s a brand ambassador for Puma. In February, multiple sources confirmed that Jenner inked a seven-figure deal with the athleisure brand. Her first ad campaign for Puma Fierce, a “lightweight trainer with zero excuses,” hit the web in March. On the other hand, Chyna would be in good company with Kanye West. Her future brother-in-law has his highly popular Yeezy brand with Adidas.

