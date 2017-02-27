Sheer beauty! For the 89th annual Academy Awards (follow the Us live blog for minute-by-minute updates here!), Hailee Steinfeld chose a nearly naked Ralph & Russo gown — and stunned on the 2017 Oscars red carpet.



The Edge of Seventeen star, 20, wore a sheer, hand-painted silk gown with strategically-placed iridescent, crystal, floral embellishments. The dress had a high, scalloped halter neck and an A-line skirt. To top it off, the actress and model selected a Judith Leiber bag and Neil Lane jewels for added sparkle. Steinfeld, who was nominated in 2011 for best supporting actress for her role in True Grit, kept the focus on her ethereal maxi by pulling her chestnut hair back in a sleek, chic up-do. She finished her look with a smokey eye and bright, pink lip.

Steinfeld wasn't the only star to pull of the nearly naked look on the Oscars red carpet. Janelle Monáe also picked a look with a sheer top and strategically-placed embellishments. The Moonlight and Hidden Figures actress, 31, wore a black and metallic Elie Saab Couture floor-length gown that had a high, embellished neck and was finished with a belt. Her jewels were by Forevermark. She also wore Brian Atwood shoes and a Jimmy Choo bag. Monae wore her short dark hair in a headband and went with minimalistic makeup.

