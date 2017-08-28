Award show ready! Siesta Key stars Chloe Trautman and Juliette Porter gave Stylish an exclusive sneak peek into their 2017 VMAs glam preparations on Sunday, August 27. The reality stars dished on their pre-red carpet rituals, must-have beauty products and the best makeup advice they’ve ever received.

Stylish: What are you wearing?

Trautman: I am wearing a classic, off the shoulder, all black dress and my shoes are silver with a snake on them. My jewelry is all silver.

Porter: I’m wearing a short, tight little dress It has black, silver and gold little tassels. It’s like metallic. It looks kind of like confetti. It’s sewn on the dress. The boys think that I look like Floyd Mayweather in the fight last night. I’m wearing the same colors he was wearing. The caption’s going to be something about Floyd Mayweather for sure.

Stylish: Who designed your outfits?

Trautman: I am wearing a dress from Forever 21.

Porter: I don’t know where my dress is from because I borrowed it from a friend. But my purse is Miu Miu!

MTV

Stylish: How did you choose what to wear?

Trautman: Juliette and I wanted to be edgy and short. Kelsey [Owens] is actually letting me borrow her purse that she got from Gigi Hadid and it’s Diesel Black Gold, that’s the name of it. And it’s like the most retro looking purse.

Porter: I wanted to look like we’re not Beyonce, but also that we’re going to the VMAs still. So I had to look cute. I didn’t want to wear a big gown, I wanted to go short.

Stylish: What’s something you always need to have with you on the red carpet? Think a beauty product you can’t leave home without.

Trautman: Juliette and I are both into our lipstick. I’m wearing Kylie Jenner’s lip.

Porter: I always bring a MAC lipliner out with me.

Stylish: What’s your getting ready ritual?

Trautman: I always do a face mask. I did a face mask this morning, I did a honey mask. And as I’m doing my makeup and hair, I have to have Crest white strips on. Every time I’m going to something big.

Porter: I always do a mask that clears your pores. I do that every two days. I also am one of those spray tan people, so I got a spray tan! I have to be tan. Also huge on my eyelashes. They have to be super long and pretty and they have to be super bold. I have extensions but I actually added falsies as well.

Stylish: What’s the best beauty tip you’ve ever gotten from your mom?

Trautman: Never do to much and always just enhance your natural beauty. You are your staple piece, not a piece of jewelry or your shoes or your dress. It’s you and your personality and confidence.

Porter: My mom is the same way, actually. She taught me how to my eyebrows so that’s pretty important. I like a noticeable brow, but it can’t be drawn on. It’s too much.

Stylish: Do you do your own makeup for events?

Trautman: Yep! We don’t like to go over the top and sometimes when you have someone else do your makeup, they do a little bit more than you’d usually do.

Porter: I like the way I do my makeup and I get a little weird when other people do it unless I trust them. They never do my eyebrows right. They do know how to do eyeshadow! That’s the one makeup thing I’m bad at.

Stylish: Who is your fashion icon?

Trautman: Kendall Jenner.

Porter: Kylie Jenner!

Siesta Key airs on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.