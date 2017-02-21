Kendall Jenner is making some bold fashion statements both on and off the runway! In town for London Fashion Week, the supermodel headed out last night to attend a party for Love magazine wearing a surprising ensemble.

The 21-year-old spokesmodel for Estee Lauder wore an oversize white crocheted Burberry hoodie with two pom-poms over a white slip dress and black boots. While she kept her beauty routine simple with luminous skin, bold red lip and center-parted hair pulled back, she did add a surprising accessory to the mix. Paps snapped Jenner flashing two gold caps on her teeth.

Perhaps this latest style statement is a nod to her brother-in-law Kanye West, who has been known to wear gold and diamond grills and fronts on occasion.

What do you think of Jenner's look: Fab or fail? Tell us in the poll!

Stylish by Us Weekly


Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.

Poll

What do you think of Kendall's London street style?
What do you think of Kendall's London street style?