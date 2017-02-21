Kendall Jenner is making some bold fashion statements both on and off the runway! In town for London Fashion Week, the supermodel headed out last night to attend a party for Love magazine wearing a surprising ensemble.

The 21-year-old spokesmodel for Estee Lauder wore an oversize white crocheted Burberry hoodie with two pom-poms over a white slip dress and black boots. While she kept her beauty routine simple with luminous skin, bold red lip and center-parted hair pulled back, she did add a surprising accessory to the mix. Paps snapped Jenner flashing two gold caps on her teeth.

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Perhaps this latest style statement is a nod to her brother-in-law Kanye West, who has been known to wear gold and diamond grills and fronts on occasion.

Splash News Online

What do you think of Jenner's look: Fab or fail? Tell us in the poll!



Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.